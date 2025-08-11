"Ahh gross. You talk to this guy?!" - Dax Harwood calls out Baron Corbin

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood called out the ex-WWE star Baron Corbin on social media. The banter happened when Corbin responded to Dax's rival online.
Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) was let go from the WWE last year and is currently active on the independent wrestling scene under the name 'Bishop Dyer.' He is quite active on social media lately as well. Meanwhile, Corbin got a response from the top AEW star Dax Harwood on the X/Twitter social media platform.
The popular streamer 'JDfromNY' recently shared a post on X/Twitter praising the renowned 'Trivium' band regarding their latest single hit. Baron Corbin took notice and shared his love for the band with JD by stating the following in his reply:
"That’s my boy!!!! They are so good. I was so pumped he was part of my killer music!!"
Interestingly, Dax Harwood of FTR also took notice of Corbin's response to 'JDfromNY' and called the former WWE Superstar out for talking to JD:
"Ahh gross. You talk to this guy?!"
The social media feud between Dax Harwood and 'JDfromNY' has been ongoing for some time, as Dax doesn't appreciate the criticism JD offers towards AEW. The two have been involved in a heated exchange of words in the past as well.
Baron Corbin thinks AEW could benefit due to the recent WWE decision
It was recently reported that WWE's PLEs will be featured on ESPN after the deal with Peacock expires in 2026. Fans in the USA would have to pay $30 every month for a PLE, which will be more than what they are paying currently.
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin said that many fans may not pay the aforementioned amount and look for an alternative in AEW:
"They're rocking the boat, they're kind of p***ing some people off, some people love it. You can't win, obviously, everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW. I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE's from WWE for ESPN, maybe they're looking for an alternative," Corbin assumed.
The former WWE Superstar also said that AEW has been on a great run, and they could get some followers from the Stamford-based promotion as well.
