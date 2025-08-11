"Ahh gross. You talk to this guy?!" - Dax Harwood calls out Baron Corbin

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood called out the ex-WWE star Baron Corbin on social media. The banter happened when Corbin responded to Dax's rival online.

Ad

Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) was let go from the WWE last year and is currently active on the independent wrestling scene under the name 'Bishop Dyer.' He is quite active on social media lately as well. Meanwhile, Corbin got a response from the top AEW star Dax Harwood on the X/Twitter social media platform.

The popular streamer 'JDfromNY' recently shared a post on X/Twitter praising the renowned 'Trivium' band regarding their latest single hit. Baron Corbin took notice and shared his love for the band with JD by stating the following in his reply:

Ad

Trending

"That’s my boy!!!! They are so good. I was so pumped he was part of my killer music!!"

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Tom @TomPestock @JDfromNY206 That’s my boy!!!! They are so good. I was so pumped he was part of my killer music!!

Ad

Interestingly, Dax Harwood of FTR also took notice of Corbin's response to 'JDfromNY' and called the former WWE Superstar out for talking to JD:

"Ahh gross. You talk to this guy?!"

Dax FTR @DaxFTR @TomPestock @JDfromNY206 Ahh gross. You talk to this guy?!

Ad

The social media feud between Dax Harwood and 'JDfromNY' has been ongoing for some time, as Dax doesn't appreciate the criticism JD offers towards AEW. The two have been involved in a heated exchange of words in the past as well.

Baron Corbin thinks AEW could benefit due to the recent WWE decision

It was recently reported that WWE's PLEs will be featured on ESPN after the deal with Peacock expires in 2026. Fans in the USA would have to pay $30 every month for a PLE, which will be more than what they are paying currently.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin said that many fans may not pay the aforementioned amount and look for an alternative in AEW:

"They're rocking the boat, they're kind of p***ing some people off, some people love it. You can't win, obviously, everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW. I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE's from WWE for ESPN, maybe they're looking for an alternative," Corbin assumed.

Ad

ESPN PR @ESPNPR ESPN 🤝 @WWE Starting in 2026, ESPN’s DTC platform will be the U.S. home of every WWE Premium Live Event - including @WrestleMania Details: https://t.co/JBmWsU5gvS

The former WWE Superstar also said that AEW has been on a great run, and they could get some followers from the Stamford-based promotion as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!