"AJ LEE IS THE REAL CEO," "There is no excuse" - Fans left stunned after AEW Dynamite registers record-low ratings

Fans believe WWE veteran AJ Lee's potential return is the reason that AEW Dynamite didn't do well in the viewership section this week. The card was solid and had multiple storylines leading into All Out. Champions like Hangman Page, Mercedes Mone, and Kyle Fletcher were in action. It seems that the absences of MJF, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland are affecting the company worse than many expected.Last week's Collision also didn't perform well on TV. They drew one of the lowest audiences in the history of the Saturday Night Show. The show has lost its momentum since Forbidden Door. It will be interesting to see if All Out brings viewers back in the future.The latest edition of Dynamite drew only 472,000 viewers and was rated 0.11 among the 18-49 demographics. This number is significantly lower than last week's, as the previous week's flagship show drew a total audience of 585,000.Many believe that WWE's plot to bring back Lee and win back fans has been successful. Several fans have pointed out other factors that might be contributing to the decline in the promotion's viewership.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Ghost 👻 @AllEliteLeoLINK@davemeltzerWON AJ LEE IS THE TRUE CEOJDKing. @JdKing5252LINK@davemeltzerWON There is no excuse. Those are horrible numbers.Zan @Zanarkand99LINK@davemeltzerWON Damn that is low.TKO @wrestling_tkoLINK@davemeltzerWON Taking the belt off of Mox was a bad, bad move. Ratings dipped last time Hangman was champ also.Denzel @DenzelJazzLINK@davemeltzerWON They need to get back to bigger venues because these small venues make the shows feel very minor leagueLyle Gillen @theNY_RedMUFCLINK@davemeltzerWON They also barely advertised the cardVeteran slams AJ Lee's potential WWE returnThe 38-year-old star is supposedly going to be teaming up with CM Punk and feuding with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WrestlePalooza.While speaking on Legion of RAW, veteran Vince Russo claimed that Lee's return to the ring after a decade-long absence will not make much of a difference, as the rest of the episodes will be poorly booked as usual.&quot;The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it's like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad (...) Bro, they're gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over. Then AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if she returns to SmackDown this Friday.