AJ Lee reacts to Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Former WWE Diva AJ Lee had a hilarious reaction to Daniel Bryan's AEW debut at All Out.

AJ Lee and Bryan share an interesting history from their time in WWE. Lee took to Instagram to post a hilarious story reacting to Bryan's debut.

Here's what Lee wrote:

"Huge pop also if Kane shows up next time imma lose it."

Check out this screengrab of AJ Lee's story:

AJ Lee posts hilarious story after Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Daniel Bryan is now 'All Elite' and his fans are pretty excited to see him lock horns with the promotion's best talents in the future.

AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan were a popular on-screen couple in WWE

In 2011, AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan started a romantic angle on WWE TV. AJ was quite vocal about her feelings for Bryan, but the latter was always hesitant in doing the same.

Before his World Title match against Sheamus at WrestleMania 28, Bryan kissed AJ. It took 'The Celtic Warrior' 18 seconds to put him down. Bryan later blamed AJ Lee for the loss and ended the relationship. Lee's attempts to repair the relationship went in vain and she eventually became somewhat unstable.

AJ Lee then turned her attention to Kane as well as CM Punk. She ended up proposing to Punk but faced rejection. Bryan later proposed to Lee and she accepted.

She ended up leaving Bryan at the altar at their wedding on RAW 1000 and became the new RAW General Manager. AJ spent the next several weeks getting back at Bryan and Punk before quitting the position.

AJ Lee left WWE about a year after CM Punk's exit. She is often considered among the primary forces behind WWE's Women's Revolution. Bryan's AEW debut has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm, and Lee seems incredibly happy for him as well.

