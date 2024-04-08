AJ Lee receives message from top AEW star

A former AEW champion recently referenced AJ Lee and brought up a segment they had ten years ago as they looked back at the memories. The former champion in question is Saraya (FKA Paige).

Back in 2014 at the RAW after WrestleMania XXX, Lee put her Divas Championship on the line against Paige, who was coming out of NXT. She then shocked the world by dethroning the champion during her main roster debut. This then began a feud between the two, which would last for a while.

On Twitter, a user mentioned that this segment and match between the two were ten years ago. Saraya was shocked and could not believe how quickly time had passed, so she sent out a short message for AJ Lee.

"10 F***ING YEARS AGO?!!!! STOP@TheAJMendez love ya my fairy godmother," the AEW star wrote.

Update on whether AJ Lee could return to WWE

With her last match in WWE back in 2015, fans have been wondering for years now whether AJ Lee would return to the ring.

Recently, during his interview on The MMA Hour, her husband, CM Punk, addressed whether she could make a return. He claimed the chances were slim, but the door was always open.

"Probably not. I think there is [an open door]. Selfishly, I would love it. I'm her biggest fan. So, I love everything she does."

This was not the first time he wanted his wife to return.

"Maybe I am. I don't know. Again, there is that line. I know how to do things. Think about the pipe bomb. All those guys I mentioned, all of a sudden were on TV within weeks. Heyman, Laurinaitus."

At this point, it remains to be seen if this will ever happen, as several other stars who came at the same time as her have never returned to the ring and have chosen to focus on their lives away from the ring.

