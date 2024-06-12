AJ Lee was among the most popular female pro wrestlers during her WWE stint. She retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and has since enjoyed much success in the entertainment world. Lee recently shared some pictures from the Tribeca Film Festival, drawing a reaction from AEW's Danhausen.

The former Divas Champion recently attended the world premiere of Sacramento at the Tribeca Film Festival. On X/Twitter, AJ Lee announced that she had reinstalled the microblogging application due to the movie. She also sent a message to her fans.

Lee's post caught the attention of AEW star Danhausen. Reacting to the 37-year-old's pictures, he asked her to post a picture with "Michael Syrup."

"Post the photo with Michael Syrup," Danhausen wrote.

You can view his tweet below.

For those unaware, Danhausen was referring to Lee's co-star in the movie, Michael Cera. He has acted in notable films like Superbad (2007), Barbie (2023), and others.

Danhausen's last match in AEW came on December 30, 2023, at the Worlds End pay-per-view. He competed in a Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge for the TNT Championship in a losing effort.

Former WWE talent reacts to AJ Lee's new look

AJ Lee joined WWE in 2009 as part of its then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. Two years later, she made her main roster debut alongside Kaitlyn on SmackDown. Between 2011 and 2015, Lee won the Divas Championship thrice and feuded with prominent names like Natalya, Tamina, and Saraya (fka Paige).

The 37-year-old retired from in-ring competition due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. Lee revealed she had herniated three discs of her spine before her match against Saraya at SummerSlam in 2014.

Despite being away from the pro wrestling world for a while, AJ Lee is still very popular among fans. The former Divas Champion's recent social media fans have taken the internet by storm. CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) also reacted to Lee's new look. On Instagram, Perry posted the following comment:

Wow, you look amazing!"

Lee is married to WWE Superstar CM Punk. The Second City Saint is currently sidelined from in-ring action due to a triceps injury. It remains to be seen whether she plans to return to the ring for one final run alongside Punk.

