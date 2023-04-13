Why did AJ Lee retire from WWE? The truth behind her exit from the company

In April 2015, AJ Lee shockingly announced her retirement from in-ring competition. During her WWE tenure, she became one of the biggest stars in the women's division after Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

The women's division reached new heights when Trish Stratus and Lita had an intense rivalry in 2005. However, as both Stratus and Lita retired from WWE, the company needed some top names to fill their shoes. When Lee made her main roster debut in May 2011, her charisma and in-ring work captured the attention of fans worldwide. She soon became a trailblazer in the Divas division, much like Chyna did during the Attitude Era.

Lee was the face of the Divas roster during her stint. The star arguably altered the game, forcing everyone to pay attention to women's wrestling once more.

The 36-year-old appeared in several high-profile storylines in different capacities, including her time as RAW's general manager and her Divas Championship feud with Kaitlyn. While there is some debate about who initiated the Women's Revolution, it is undeniable that AJ Lee played a significant role in it.

The real reason behind AJ Lee's exit from WWE

Lee's decision to retire from professional wrestling and quit WWE was possibly influenced by numerous factors. Her husband, CM Punk's turbulent relationship with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the company as a whole could have also been a potential reason behind her departure.

Many believed that her WWE exit was caused by the injuries she sustained during her wrestling career. The star once detailed the horrific injuries she suffered before facing Paige for the WWE Divas Championship in the summer of 2014. Meanwhile, Paige said on WWE Backstage that she won a short match without having to give Lee a single bump.

It can therefore be stated that AJ Lee hanging up her boots in 2015 was primarily due to the severe injuries she picked up during her storied wrestling career.

