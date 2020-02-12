Paige says retired WWE Diva is 'the best ever' on the microphone

Paige is a former SmackDown General Manager

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE Backstage, Paige gave her opinion that AJ Lee is “the best ever” when it comes to speaking on the microphone.

Lee retired as an in-ring competitor in 2015 after spending the final year of her career in a storyline with Paige, culminating with the former on-screen rivals teaming up to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

This week’s WWE Backstage featured a segment where Paige and Charlotte Flair reminisced about the ‘Give Divas A Chance’ hashtag, which began in February 2015 after a short match on RAW between Paige & Emma and The Bella Twins.

Although Lee was not involved in the match, Paige credits the three-time Divas Champion with making WWE fans care about women’s storylines due to her promo skills.

“Back then, obviously you had AJ Lee that was the first person to really make people take notice of the women’s division because she could speak on a microphone. The best there ever was to speak on a microphone, in my opinion.”

