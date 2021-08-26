Why did AJ Lee leave WWE?

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee retired from active competition in 2015. There was a multitude of reasons that led to this decision - from AJ Lee's strained relationship with WWE to the injuries she'd suffered throughout her illustrious career!

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is presumed that she retired to get out of her WWE contract. An uncomfortable situation arose when WWE doctor Chris Amann filed a lawsuit against her husband CM Punk. Prior to her retirement, AJ Lee was critical of how WWE treats its female wrestlers, as can be seen in the tweet below.

@StephMcMahon Your female wrestlers have record selling merchandise & have starred in the highest rated segment of the show several times, — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) February 25, 2015

AJ Lee's injuries also contributed to her leaving WWE. Permanent damage to her cervical spine shortened her career considerably, depriving us of many great matches and feuds. She also mentioned in her memoir that the fulfillment of her goals resulted in her retirement.

Could AJ Lee return to WWE someday?

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked AJ Lee's good friend Big E if there was a place for her in the company today. This was his answer:

"But I also think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her," said Big E "And it's weird, I feel like she's in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it's something she wants, of course there's a place for her," Big E concluded.

If AJ Lee does decide to return to active competition, however, WWE may not be her first choice. She may just choose to join her husband, CM Punk, in AEW. Only time will tell if AJ Lee will return to wrestling or not.

Do you think AJ Lee could return to WWE someday? What are some of the dream matches you would like to see her involved in? Let us know in the comments below!

