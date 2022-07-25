"Love to see AJ Lee in the ring again" – Former AEW Women's Champion urges WWE Legend to come out of retirement for dream match (Exclusive)

AJ Lee might be retired, but she is considered by many to have paved the way for women in wrestling. During a recent interview, one of the biggest names in AEW challenged the WWE legend to come out of retirement and face her.

AJ Lee is best known for her run with WWE from 2011 to 2015, when she retired. While not directly involved in wrestling, she has been an Executive Producer for WOW – Women of Wrestling, which might prevent her from being involved with AEW.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker shared her admiration for AJ Lee:

"I think you have to ask her that, not me. I think I would love to see AJ Lee in the ring again. She did so much for women’s wrestling and I think there’s so much more that she can do, even if she doesn’t know that there are so many girls that still look up to her, myself included." (from 01:18 onward)

Check out the full interview below:

Baker continued, boldly declaring she believes she's on the same level as the former WWE Divas Champion:

"But now I see myself on an even playing field as her, I think I could – I feel like I could be better than AJ. So, let’s get in the ring and see! I would love for her to come out of retirement, I would love for her to be in an AEW ring, I would love to possibly have a tag match." (from 01:36 onward)

Unfortunately, AJ Lee seems to be content outside of the squared circle and has made no suggestions that she could be returning. The former wrestler has, however, been highly supportive of CM Punk, but beyond that, she might never lace another pair of boots up again.

Could AJ Lee realistically return to wrestling and sign with AEW to answer Baker's challenge?

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, AJ Lee recounted her career-ending injury.

"I jumped a little early and I landed on the top of my head, couldn’t feel my legs (...) It turned out three of my discs are so compacted it is shutting off a nerve, so my hands just go numb randomly (…) I had the option to do surgery to alleviate that pain or do rehab, and I went the rehab route.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Due to the severity of her injury, it's highly unlikely that AJ could make an in-ring debut in AEW. However, over the past few years, a number of wrestlers once believed to have had their careers cut short have returned. Do you think AJ could follow the likes of Edge and Bryan Danielson?

