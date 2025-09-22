  • home icon
AJ Styles is better than 95% of the AEW roster, claims Top star

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:28 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image via WWE.com]

A top AEW star has caught attention after claiming that AJ Styles is better than 95% of the roster at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Over the years, there's been a lot of talent shifts between AEW and rival WWE. While some leave for better opportunities, others are tired of being subjected to poor booking decisions and make the move. One star who has been involved in talks about poor booking is WWE's AJ Styles. Styles is currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio over his Intercontinental Championship, which he has failed to acquire on multiple occasions. Moreover, after recent reports that Styles' WWE contract expires in February 2026, a few fans came out saying that he should sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Amid the noise, a fan took to X and posted a picture of The Phenomenal One, asking All Elite Wrestling fans who Tony Khan should bring to the company, but implying that it should be AJ Styles. This garnered a response from AEW star Ricochet, who said that the promotion doesn't need anyone because it's got him. This prompted another fan to reply, stating that Styles is better than 90% of Tony Khan's roster and telling Ricochet to stop playing. In response, The Future of Flight agreed and claimed that Styles is actually better than 95% of the talent, but not him.

"True. I agree with you. Actually like 95%. Still excludes me. 🤷🏽‍♂️," wrote Ricochet

It must be noted that Ricochet plays a heel character in Tony Khan's promotion, and his online escapades are a part of his gimmick.

Vince Russo recently criticized AEW star Ricochet

Outside of his in-ring brilliance, Ricochet is also known for actively engaging in social media banter with fans and wrestlers alike, as seen above. Recently, WWE veteran Vince Russo, while addressing this, stated that it's a tendency that is apparently common between both Ricochet and AEW President Tony Khan.

Russo was speaking on a recent edition of Writing with Russo when he said:

"They all do it bro, he is not the only one that does it. Tony Khan does it."

It remains to be seen if Ricochet and Khan will respond to Russo's comments.

Edited by Karan Raj
