"I was surprised"- Ex-AEW star reflects on backstage advice Cody Rhodes gave him after controversial match with former World Champion

Alan Angels has disclosed the backstage advice Cody Rhodes gave him after his controversial match against Kenny Omega.

Angels wrestled his second AEW match against Kenny Omega on April 8, 2020 edition of Dynamite. He was scheduled to be squashed in under two minutes, but Omega decided to take a different route. ''The Cleaner'' allowed the 24-year-old to showcase his skills and made him look good.

The supposed squash match went on for over six minutes, which stirred a polarizing debate. While many liked how the match played out, there were also those who weren't particularly pleased with the contest.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Alan Angels shared the valuable advice he received from Cody Rhodes after the match:

"Cody told me after the match, ‘Just be sure when you’re in that position that you do the same for that next young guy’,” Angels said. “I’m definitely going to keep that in mind. If I am ever in that position where I’m the big name on the card and I’m wrestling someone that’s relatively unheard of, I’m going to give him some stuff. I was surprised at how much I got," said Angels. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The former Dark Order member further weighed in on receiving flak for how the match turned out:

"Of course, I heard it all. Yeah, I didn’t really care. Like, I’m living my dream right now. I’m doing this for a living and that’s all I could ever ask for. So, if there is some guys online that want to talk sh*t about me, or whatever it may be, that’s fine.”

🌟🌙Celestial AEW & Sims fan ☀✨ @CelAewSims

Now, here is a pic of Alan Angels vs Kenny Omega cause I want another match with them in the future! 🤩 A the end of the day, I still love & support AEW. I am proud to be a fan and I enjoy interacting with the wrestlers, & other fans.

Cody Rhodes mentored many young wrestlers during his time in AEW

Cody Rhodes was one of the founding pillars of All Elite Wrestling. The former EVP of AEW is widely regarded for his immense contribution towards building the company.

The WWE Superstar still holds a well-revered credence in AEW. Many young wrestlers have hailed the former TNT Champion for guiding them. The FTW Champion Ricky Starks is one such young gun.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Starks shared the backstage advice he got from Cody Rhodes that helped him develop a clear focus:

"I had this conversation with Cody,” said Starks. “He asked me, ‘What are your goals?’ I’d always had broad goals, but Cody wanted me to focus on specific goals. I want to represent as a biracial kid, showing people who look like me that they can reach their goals too. I want to main event a pay-per-view, I want to be AEW champion," said Starks.

Lucas Charpiot @LucasCharpiot

De All In à All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes s'est créé un héritage indélébile dans le monde du catch. #WWE Où qu'il aille, personne ne peut contester la contribution remarquable de Cody Rhodes sur le catch américain ces quatre dernières années.

The younger Rhodes is nursing a torn pectoral injury and is currently sidelined. Fans are hopeful that the former AEW star will bounce back better than ever.

What do you think about Cody Rhodes' contributions towards AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

