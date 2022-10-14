4-time WWE World Champion on if he'd be interested in signing with AEW President Tony Khan

Alberto Del Rio has discussed whether or not he'd be interested in joining AEW.

Del Rio was a name of prominence in the 2010s, winning the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank on the way to four world title reigns in WWE.

His following stint in top Mexican promotion AAA saw Alberto return to the throne as the world champ once more, before he returned to WWE and captured two United States titles. He enjoyed one more reign as world champion with IMPACT before controversies in his personal life saw his opportunities in major promotions dry up.

Speaking during an appearance on The Wrassingh Show, Del Rio admitted that he would be open to discussions with AEW if they came calling.

“When it comes to the company, AEW, if they want to do business with me, I will be more than happy to do if,” he said. “If they don’t, again, I will continue doing what I’m doing right now, producing our show, taking our company to the next level and work for those major corporations that have given me the opportunity to work with them.” (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Del Rio has worked just five matches in 2022 thus far. He has also provided Spanish commentary for UFC.

Del Rio made it clear he plans to move on from his issues with AEW star Saraya

Should the former WWE star make his way to AEW, he would once again find himself under the same umbrella as his ex-fiance, Saraya. The pair were together from 2016 to 2017 before their public and controversial break-up.

Del Rio made it clear that he wants to move on, and opined that Saraya would likely feel the same.

"I am pretty sure she doesn’t want to do that because we both have a lot of things to lose. She’s working, I’m happy that she’s working, I am happy that she moved on with her life and I do too.” (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Saraya debuted at Dynamite: Grand Slam last month, entering into a feud with former Women's World Champion Britt Baker. She was reportedly cleared to compete for the company and got physical for the first time since 2017 during a segment with the Doctor.

