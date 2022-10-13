"Everybody knows the truth" - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio on if he'd still like to join AEW after his ex-fiancée Saraya (fka Paige) made her debut

Alberto Del Rio and Saraya were once in a relationship from 2016 until late 2017. While many fans have speculated on whether he might join AEW, the star has finally answered the question on his own.

Alberto Del Rio has not been too active in the wrestling world since his departure from WWE and last got into the squared circle with L.A. Park at Nacion Lucha Libre in 2019.

During his appearance on The Wrassingh Show, Alberto Del Rio speculated on possibly joining AEW but delved into a warning to his former fiancée.

“It’s just like the WWE, it’s their decision. Everybody knows the truth, I already talked about it as well and you know, I said it – ‘Don’t put my name on your lips again because if you do, I am gonna expose you for what you are.’ I have no intentions on doing that. I have no intentions on entertaining the internet again," Del Rio warned.

Chris Walder @WalderSports Alberto Del Rio and Paige are the most random wrestling couple of all time. Alberto Del Rio and Paige are the most random wrestling couple of all time. https://t.co/m0hfzVZxwQ

The star continued, noting that the two of them are better off moving on and that he's happy for Saraya.

"I am pretty sure she doesn’t want to do that because we both have a lot of things to lose. She’s working, I’m happy that she’s working, I am happy that she moved on with her life and I do too.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Saraya made her AEW debut just three weeks ago, but has already been the center of fan backlash and a number of social media spats. Now that her former fiancée has spoken out about their relationship, will more controversy follow?

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Alberto Del Rio's threats towards Saraya didn't simply end there, as the former WWE Champion hinted to having something dire on her

While it's no secret that Saraya and Del Rio's relationship ended, the exact details behind what transpired have never been made public, with both stars resorting to instead going into a triade of "he said, she said."

DEL RIO GIRLS @delrio_girls Paige post this on her IG account ! Alberto Del Rio and Paige are beautiful !Paige post this on her IG account ! Alberto Del Rio and Paige are beautiful ! 💛💛💛💛 Paige post this on her IG account ! 💛💛💛 https://t.co/zLS67u6lbr

During the same interview, Alberto Del Rio alluded to having some form of evidence against Saraya that would prove his side of the story.

"I have no interest in affecting anyone’s life but as I mentioned months ago, if you dare, you or your family, dare to mess up with me again, I will put all those videos [of you out there]! Being you! And all the police reports and all that stuff that is out there, that is real. So, just stay where you are," Alberto declared. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

While it remains to be seen if Alberto Del Rio does have some kind of damning evidence against Saraya, the star's emotional rant might just mean that AEW is currently not an option he's seriously considering.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes