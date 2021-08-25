"We had to leave the business" - Former WWE Champion comments on CM Punk's AEW Debut (Exclusive)

As many know by now, CM Punk debuted in AEW on Rampage: The First Dance and marked his return to professional wrestling with an impassioned promo in front of a white-hot Chicago crowd.

As a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Alberto Del Rio commented on the debut, describing it as "awesome." He went on to say that it definitely thrilled the fans:

"It's awesome! I know the fans are thrilled that CM Punk is back. I consider CM Punk a friend, and I know he considers me a friend. We had to leave the business or the company where we used to work for whatever reasons. But I'm happy he's back doing what he loves the most because he's one of those wrestlers who started in this business for the love and passion, for the business. Not so much for being rich or for being famous, he started in this business because he was in love with (wrestling) since the first time he went to a wrestling show," said Del Rio.

You can check out the exclusive interview in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Del Rio went on to say that CM Punk had been in love with the business similar to himself when he would go to shows as a child with his father.

Punk certainly captivated audiences with his promo revealing the passion that he has for the business as a whole.

CM Punk will face Darby Allin at AEW All Out

CM Punk's promo upon his return to professional wrestling on AEW Rampage: The First Dance was one for the ages. It was also revealed that his first challenge would be Darby Allin at AEW All Out. Towards the end of his promo, Punk said:

"You're the first on the list. I'm going to help you because you're a daredevil and you like danger." Punk continued, "Well, Darby Allin, there's nothing you could do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk, except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. I will see you and I will see Sting and I'll see all of you, September 5th, at All Out," concluded Punk.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSkripted YouTube video.

What do you make of Alberto Del Rio's comments on CM Punk's debut? Are you excited to watch Punk battle it out against Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Arjun