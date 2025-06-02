"All fun and games until he asks where CM Punk is," "AEW is not a charity" - Fans react to R-Truth's potential All Elite Wrestling signing

Following on the heels of his WWE release, wrestling fans are already discussing the prospects of R-Truth in AEW. The multi-time former champion had wrestled for the Triple H-led company as recently as last Friday.
The erstwhile Ron "The Truth" Killings re-signed with WWE back in 2008, returning to the promotion after a brief two-year run as K-Kwik between 1999 and 2001. Over the next seventeen years, the North Carolina-native served as a consistent television staple for the sports entertainment juggernaut, entertaining fans with his in-ring prowess as well as with his unmatched comedic flare.
R-Truth shocked the WWE universe recently when he revealed several hours ago that the Stamford-based company had released him, bringing his long-running tenure to an end. The 53-year-old's exit comes as a surprise to viewers and talent alike. In the meanwhile, fans on social media have already begun speculating on a potential AEW move for the former US Champion. One social media user even suggested the possibility of Truth bringing his signature sense of humor to the All Elite locker-room.
Fans on X/Twitter were quick to respond to the idea of R-Truth in AEW. Users speculated on the chaos that could unfold if the 54-time former 24/7 Champion brought up CM Punk's name on All Elite television, or interacted with ex-WWE stars now being employed by Tony Khan. Some argued that Truth could make appearances at several different promotions, and a few debated against the veteran signing with All Elite Wresting.
"Actually would steal tons of viewers." - argued a user.
"That would be a funny. Keep getting in trouble for calling Copeland Edge." - suggested another user.
"This except he’s everywhere (...) Shows up in TNA one week, AEW the next, randomly shows up at New Japan," suggested a fan.
"Would be funny but nah," claimed another fan.
Truth's penultimate WWE match saw him unsuccessfully take on his "childhood hero" John Cena at the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event. He lost to the newly-signed JC Mateo this past Friday on Smackdown in his last match for the company.
An AEW star's message to R-Truth after his WWE release
R-Truth's WWE departure brings to an end the star's lengthy and successful run in the promotion. Reactions to his release have been pouring in from all corners of social media. Former WWE superstar Ricochet, who signed with AEW last year, took to X/Twitter some time earlier to voice his respect for Truth following his announcement, writing:
"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" Ricochet wrote.
It remains to be seen what lies in store for R-Truth's pro-wrestling future.