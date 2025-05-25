R-Truth sends a message after John Cena defeats him at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

R-Truth has broken his silence after losing to John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran still believes Cena "ain't all the way gone" after what happened at the event.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena defeated R-Truth in singles competition. During the final moments of the bout, Cena decided against hitting Truth with the Undisputed WWE title. While the referee was putting the belt away, Cena hit a low-blow on Truth and followed it up with an Attitude Adjustment to secure the victory.

Shortly after the match, the 53-year-old brought up John Cena not hitting him with the belt and said the following:

"I saw something in his eyes like... he had an opportunity to take advantage of me and he didn't do it! So he ain't all the way gone. That's my childhood hero. That's my brother." [0:00-0:13]

John Cena later interfered in the main event of the show and attacked World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Cody Rhodes came out to a massive pop to even the odds. Jey ended up defeating Logan Paul to retain his title. The American Nightmare then challenged Cena and Paul to a tag team match against him and Jey Uso as the show went off the air.

