"All Goldberg really did was go out and murder people," says 16-time WWE champion

An AEW star recently spoke about WWE veteran Goldberg's wrestling style. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy is an 11-time tag team champion and a one-time United States Champion. The latter has also held five singles championships during his time in WWE.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The United States Champion talked about the veteran's ruthless wrestling style after his debut in the promotion in 2003.

“I know there were guys that came in, and they didn’t necessarily work a WWE TV style, and that’s something Vince wanted to iron out and get all of the kinks out from all these guys who were going to be on TV, regardless of who the star was. All Goldberg really did was go out and murder people,” said Matt Hardy. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

The last match Goldberg wrestled was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber, losing to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Eric Bischoff says that Goldberg shouldn't face Chris Jericho

WCW Veteran Goldberg is known for his explosive wrestling moves in the promotion, which helped him secure an impressive undefeated streak.

In the recent episode of 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed why the WCW legend didn't face the former AEW Champion during their time in WCW.

“No [doesn’t wish the feud happened], because it would have been a train wreck, to be honest. I like Bill. And part of that is not because he’s just got a bad personality, not because he’s selfish but because he didn’t have the tools to get into the ring and have a match with Chris Jericho... He was insecure in his own abilities. Now, he might not even admit that to himself, but I think one of the reasons he resisted is because he knew if he got in there with Chris, he’d have to really step up his game. And Bill was still relatively new to the business at that point in time," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T - WrestlingHeadlines]

After the latter's WWE debut, Jericho and Bill faced each other a couple of times.

Do you think the former WCW Champion will make his AEW debut in the future? Let us know in the comments below.