Top female star responds to former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR's challenge

FTR appears to be on the hunt for competition as Dax Harwood asked who's the best tag team on the independent circuit.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Tell me the best tag teams in independent wrestling. Tell me the best tag teams in independent wrestling.

The question attracted Will Ospreay as he put forward his United Empire stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Harwood didn't shy away from sending his warning to the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion as he invited the challenge.

Recently, FTR has been feuding with The Briscoes on social media. There seems to be no terminus but an eventual clash between the two teams. Amid FTR's Twitter spats, indie star Allie Katch threw her team into the hat:

ALLIE KATCH @AllieKATCH Dax and Cash please google “tag team BUSSY” with your safe search settings on Dax and Cash please google “tag team BUSSY” with your safe search settings on

The duo of Allie and EFFY have challenged for the GCW tag titles on occasion before amassing wins over former Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green and legends 2 Cold Scorpio and Ricky Morton.

FTR is ranked #4 in the AEW tag team division

FTR started 2022 with a dream match against WWE Hall of Famers Rock N Roll Express, where the AAA tag champs recorded a victory over their idols.

They have continued their fine form in AEW's tag division, having picked up an impressive win against The Nightmare Factory's Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson, making it two for two thus far.

Despite failing to unseat The Lucha Brothers towards the end of 2021, Harwood & Wheeler sit in pole position to challenge the new champs Jurassic Express if they can continue twin going forward.

