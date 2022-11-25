"Am I gonna get fired?" - Absent AEW star feared Vince McMahon following a disgraceful incident in WWE

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes is likely most recalled for his long tenure with WWE as Goldust, but taking up the gimmick came with many challenges for the star. Rhodes recently recalled a match that he thought would upset Vince McMahon while he donned the Goldust persona.

Dustin Rhodes debuted as the Bizarre One back in 1995 and continued the gimmick well before his sixth parting with WWE in 2019. Soon after he joined AEW, and despite going by his actual name and acting more like himself, he still paints half of his face in what could be considered an homage to the character.

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, the AEW star recalled how Vince McMahon was in attendance during a house show where he faced Savio Vega.

“But I liked it when he [Vince] was on the road. It wasn’t a TV setting, right? It was just a house show. You’d show up and it was like he was at the curtain and I’m like Vince is here. What if I do this? Am I gonna get fired or whatever? And so he [Savio Vega] was like come on, let’s do this. And it was just a simple go behind him, rub up his chest and down his legs, kind of not grazing, as you know. And he turned around and charged me and they went nuts."

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant Goldust kissed Savio Vega in a superplex position and Savio bumped like Foley off the cell. Its hilarious. Goldust kissed Savio Vega in a superplex position and Savio bumped like Foley off the cell. Its hilarious. https://t.co/Lmtce4HM8Q

Rhodes continued, revealing that Savio Vega was the one who urged him to truly let loose with the Goldust character.

“I’m like, we lock up and he takes me back at the corner. I’m like, What are we doing, man? And he said, to turn around, stick your a** in my c***ch and rub it back. And I did it. And he pushed me away. But I was really scared to do that. That was something that like was way out of my wheelhouse.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Dustin recently opened up about watching Cody Rhodes make his return at this year's WrestleMania and what he believes his younger brother will achieve in the near future.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

The AEW veteran didn't always get his way with Vince McMahon and had his proposed WrestleMania moment shut down time after time

Dustin and Cody Rhodes's AEW Double or Nothing match is something fans often speak fondly of. However, according to Dustin, he tried to get his brother in the squared circle against him far before 2019.

During the same appearance on Talk is Jericho, The Natural revealed that he pitched a WrestleMania match between himself and Cody but Vince McMahon shot it down each time.

"I wanted to work my brother at WrestleMania. They just said it wasn’t good enough to be on in that position. We had a match at Fastlane with Stardust versus Goldust, and it was terrible. It wasn’t in Cody’s heart, it really wasn’t in mine." ( 20:14 onward)

Luckily for AEW fans, the two brothers ended up going toe-to-toe for the first time ever at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019, ultimately setting the tone for both their runs from then onward.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes