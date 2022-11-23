Vince McMahon rejected WWE legend's pitch for a marquee match against his brother at WrestleMania; says it wasn't "good enough"

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust) was once synonymous with the Attitude Era, and when his brother Cody began his career in the same promotion, fans expected them to collide. Unfortunately, according to Dustin, Vince McMahon shot the idea down repeatedly.

While the two brothers were far more at home in AEW, with their personalized gimmicks as The American Nightmare and The Natural. But in WWE, the two were known as Goldust, and Cody Rhodes eventually became Stardust - his final gimmick before leaving the promotion.

In his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Dustin recalled his terrible match against Cody while they were both in WWE:

"A lot of people know about me pitching to Vince [McMahon] constantly that I wanted to work my brother at WrestleMania. They just said it wasn’t good enough to be on in that position. We had a match at Fastlane with Stardust versus Goldust, and it was terrible. It wasn’t in Cody’s heart, it really wasn’t in mine." [From 20:14 onward]

At 53, Dustin seems to be considering his future as an in-ring performer, but luckily for The Natural, he can cross off a great match against his brother from his Bucket List.

Dustin believes his AEW match against Cody Rhodes was the WrestleMania moment they couldn't have in WWE

Despite their failed WrestleMania plans, the brothers still had one of the best-received matches in AEW during their first pay-per-view. Dustin and Cody's bloody bout is often spoken about online, especially after their emotional post-match promo.

During the same interview, Rhodes recalled actually going toe-to-toe with Cody in AEW, and briefly remembered the crowd's reaction:

"And then I leave [WWE] and I come here [AEW], and this opportunity opens up to have this WrestleMania moment on Double or Nothing, our first pay-per-view. They [the crowd] responded to him, he was doing the best work in his career, and he hit the throne, man, and the whole thing towards Hunter [Triple H] with the throne and the sledgehammer." [From 20:52 onward]

With Dustin now considering his retirement and Cody Rhodes being signed to WWE, a rematch between the two seems unlikely. However, could The Natural someday return as Goldust? Or will their Double or Nothing bout be the final clash?

