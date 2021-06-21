Photo: Amanda Huber posts Father's day tribute to late Brodie Lee; AEW & WWE Superstars react

It's a well-known fact that apart from being a great wrestler, the late great AEW star Brodie Lee was also a doting father.

Lee's tragic passing in December 2020 came as a massive shock to everyone, with many WWE and AEW stars particularly pointing out what a wonderful father he was in their tributes.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram dedicated to the profound and unconditional love her late husband had for their two sons, Brodie Lee Jr. and Nolan.

Apart from sharing multiple photos and videos of Brodie Lee with his sons, Huber also wrote an incredibly heartfelt caption. She stated that while Lee had his share of flaws, there's denying he was the best father to the boys.

Huber further wrote that Brodie Lee went from being someone who didn't want kids to become the most dedicated father. She pointed out that losing his father at an early age made Lee reluctant to have kids as he feared not being around them for long, just like his own dad.

"Happy Father’s Day baby. I’d give anything to have you here today. My husband was human and by no means a perfect person. What he was however, was the most incredible father I had ever seen. Nobody loved these 2 wild boys as much as he did. When we were at a cross roads in our relationship, I wanted to be done. He had told me long ago he didn’t want kids. I knew I did. I knew we didn’t have a chance for a future with such different views. We went to couples therapy and he assured me he wanted kids. I was doubtful to be honest. I thought he would change his mind. That he would be absent or resentful down the line. I was SO wrong," Huber wrote

"He became the most dedicated father I had ever seen. Brodie became his entire world. He held me tight after multiple miscarriages until our little rainbow Rhino came along. Those little boys were his reason for doing everything. Anyone who met Jon knew of his love for his kids and how proud he was to be a dad. He always said that losing his dad at a fairly young age is what terrified him from having kids but also motivated him. I hope some day my boys will say the same thing. Enjoy some unshared photos of the greatest dad I’ve ever seen. Also sharing some of the last videos I have with him and the boys, including him being unbothered by the chaos while playing video games and chirping at @mmmgorgeous & @theshawnspears," Amanda Huber concluded

Several WWE and AEW stars reacted to the Brodie Lee tribute in the comments

Several stars from both AEW and WWE took to the comments section of the touching post to share their reactions to the Brodie Lee tribute. WWE Superstar Sami Zayn wrote everyone misses him, and they were lucky to have him in their lives.

"We all miss him so much. We’re lucky to have had him," wrote Sami Zayn

SmackDown star Edge, AEW stars Allie, Santana, and Lance Archer also paid their respects to the former TNT Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo, Natalya, Trish Stratus, Shawn Spears, and Lee's Wyatt Family stablemate Erik Rowan were some more stars who also made their love for Brodie Lee known in the comments section.

Brodie Lee Jr is currently a member of The Dark Order in AEW, which his father headed until his untimely passing. He has been given the moniker of Negative One in the stable.

He seems to be all set to follow in his father's footsteps and join AEW as a full-time performer once he grows up. There were even mentions that there would be a contract waiting for Brodie Lee Jr. once he turns eighteen.

