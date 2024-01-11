“And my man was ready to throw hands with Brock Lesnar?!” - Fans erupt after top WWE star allegedly knocked out Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has always been known to make headlines with his contributions to the wrestling industry. However, an old story recently emerged regarding The Ocho's altercation with a current WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question here is Montel Vontavious Porter, popularly known as MVP. Both Jericho and MVP were prominent fixtures in the company back in the late 2000s, however, they were not featured in any major storylines together. Regardless of that, both emerged as two of the more popular stars, with Jericho moving over to AEW in 2019, while MVP made his return to WWE as a roster member in 2020.

Earlier today, Wrestle Ops's X account tweeted a report that described an incident at Jericho's Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager: Part Deux - Second Wave, back in January 2020. The Wizard was reportedly involved in a heated back-and-forth with MVP, allegedly leading to the former US Champion knocking Jericho's lights out.

That report led to fans on social media erupt online with their opinions. While one section of the fans seemingly agreed with MVP's prowess to knock out Jericho, some others did not.

Fans react to reports of MVP knocking out Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho had also been involved in another altercation with MVP after the Cruise incident

Amid the reports of MVP legitimately knocking out Jericho, and The Ocho being involved in other online feuds with people, there was also one more reported incident between the two back in 2022.

MVP was visiting his friends from AEW in a hotel in Houston when the company was in town for a show. It was in the hotel lobby that Jericho reportedly approached him, to perhaps resolve their past issues, but MVP suggested settling it outside the premises. However, Jericho supposedly chose to board the elevator before referencing MVP as a jobber.

With the Chris Jericho-MVP rivalry once again being brought into the spotlight, it would be interesting to see if either man decides to comment on the same.

