Andrade defeats former WWE star to win a major title outside AEW

One of the benefits of working in AEW is the ability to compete outside of the promotion and win accolades. Andrade El Idolo experienced a similar moment recently as he defeated Cinta de Oro to become the new IOCW champion.

The brainchild of Miguel Perez, the International Open Challenge World Championship has been a unique offering in pro wrestling that isn't specific to one company and has been defended around the world.

Former WWE star Sin Cara, who now goes by the name Cinta De Oro, had a tight grip over the belt for 796 days until his reign recently came to an end at the El Maida Shrine in El Paso, Texas.

At Cinta de Oro Promotions' debut show, the masked Luchador put the IOCW title on the line against Andrade, who was previously unsuccessful in dethroning the champion. Not this time around, though, as the AEW star beat Cinta de Oro clean in what was described as a "five-star match."

Expand Tweet

IOCW Championship CEO Miguel Perez addressed the crowd before the main event and spoke about the historical importance of the title while also thanking Cinta de Oro's team for putting the event together.

What else happened at the show headlined by AEW's Andrade?

Following his triumph, Andrade was attacked by Bobby Lee Jr., Coronel VIP, and Steven Juarez, which prompted Cinta de Oro to save the newly crowned champion.

Cinta de Oro also requested an immediate rematch, which Andrade accepted while returning the favor for coming to his aid.

The third bout between the two will take place on December 21st at Andrade's hometown in Gómez Palacio, Durango.

Expand Tweet

In addition to an action-packed main event, Cinta de Oro's first event featured several other matches that had fans on the edge of their seats. You can check out the complete results below:

GMO Caminari def. Johnny Low

Akantus def. Konni Lao

Ráfaga Jr. def. Coronel VIP and Dragón

Estrella Diabólica def. Sakura

El Cobarde NG and Magno def. Bobby Lee Jr. and Steven Juarez

IOCW Championship Match: Andrade "El Ídolo" def. Cinta de Oro

Did you check out how AEW's Andrade reacted to CM Punk's WWE return? Read more on that here.