Andrade El Idolo breaks silence after returning to AEW just days following WWE exit

Andrade El Idolo shocked the pro wrestling world tonight on Dynamite with his return to AEW. He left WWE on September 13 and wasted no time returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
After leaving All Elite Wrestling in December 2023, he joined the sports entertainment juggernaut and made his appearance at Royal Rumble last year. Despite having a good run in the initial months, it seems like things didn't work out between the two parties.
Kenny Omega also returned to Dynamite after a short hiatus. He was involved in a six-man tag team action alongside Brodido and defeated The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. After The Best Bout Machine was speaking to his fans, the lights went out.
When the lights came back on, Andrade El Idolo was standing across from Kenny Omega, leaving fans stunned. The returning star then attacked The Cleaner. He joined forces with Don Callis and became the newest member of the faction.
Following this, AEW on TV's X/Twitter posted about what Andrade is doing in the company, to which the former United States Champion responded with a one-word message:
"Business!!" he wrote.
Take a look at the tweet here.
Veteran believes Andrade El Idolo intentionally got fired from WWE
There were multiple rumors about the 35-year-old star's WWE departure. One of the main reasons the sports entertainment juggernaut released him was because he missed the company's calls.
While speaking on Story Time, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Andrade El Idolo deliberately didn't report back to WWE because he wanted to get fired.
"I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there," he said.
It will be interesting to see what is next for Andrade after his dynamic return.