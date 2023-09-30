Andrade El Idolo drops a subtle hint at a reunion with recently-signed AEW star

Andrade created quite a stir in the wrestling community with what was not a simple birthday wish to Rush, with whom he had featured in the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. Rush made his debut in AEW to help his former stablemate Andrade in a match against Rey Fenix in 2022, and the two stars reunited as Los Ingobernables. Rush extended his contract with AEW in July 2023.

Recently, Andrade took to Twitter to congratulate Rush on his birthday, and the emojis hinted at a reunion of the two superstars.

You can check out Andrade's tweet below:

Congratulations Carnal @rushtoroblanco have a great time…. A hug!!! Andrade shared.

Andrade was off AEW programming since September last year after he suffered a pectoral muscle tear during his match with The Elite during the House of Dragon episode in August of that year.

Rush has had a magnificent career that spans years through the independent circuit and the major wrestling promotions, including Major League Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Libre AAA.

Andrade suffers his first loss in 522 days

Andrade recently had his first loss in 522 days just a few days ago. The former WWE United States Champion lost to Jay White after the latter's Bullet Club Gold faction resorted to distracting the referee.

Meanwhile, Andrade has had a fantastic run in the wrestling promotions as well and has featured in some of the intense matches in CMLL, where he owned the masks of three wrestlers, El Felino, Olimpico, and Volador Jr. He has also strapped several championship belts, including the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, the 2011 Universal Championship, the Mexican National Trios Championship, NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship, and CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

Moreover, with both the former team members back on TV and Andrade already hinting at a reunion, it all seems inevitable.

Will Rush also be receptive to the idea of reuniting as the Los Ingobernables de Japon? Tell us in the comments section below.