"The money is still in the bank and investments" – Andrade El Idolo responds to Twitter troll

Andrade El Idolo has been making moves in AEW since crossing over from WWE. Andrade recently joined forces with Matt Hardy and his band of mercenaries in an attempt to take over AEW.

Since their union, AHFO (Andrade & Hardy Family Office) has had "meetings" on staircases. This quickly became something that a fan, or troll, pointed out on Twitter. According to the Twitter user, AHFO should be able to afford more than a staircase.

Andrade took to Twitter to respond to the fan:

Andrade El Idolo has spent the past few weeks trying to line up new opportunities for Private Party. So far, Hardy has been pushing his teammates away while Andrade has been growing closer bonds.

Andrade will face Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship this Friday on AEW Rampage. The star foreshadowed a win after attacking Guevara and Darby Allin last week. Fans will have to tune in to Rampage to see if The Idol captures the prize for AHFO.

Konnan slams AEW for underutilizing Andrade El Idolo

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized AEW for not giving a proper introduction to Andrade's current business persona. The WCW veteran believes that Andrade's alliance with his assistant Jose isn't elevating him:

"They never really said if he was a Narco or if he was a rich aristocrat, you know, and then they stuck with some other guy [Jose the assistant] (...) Nice guy because I know him, but it really adds absolutely nothing to Andrade's character whatsoever Jose the assistant."

Konnan continued on Andrade El Idolo's booking in AEW:

"Bro, they've done a horrible job of pushing him. I can't believe that with all the money they're paying him, and believe me, they're paying him good money. All he does are these stupid backstage skits and in-rings, and I want to hire you." (0:18)

