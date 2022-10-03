"He's not entertaining" - Wrestling veteran slams Andrade El Idolo's presentation in AEW amidst him possibly teasing a move to WWE

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has aired his frustrations with how Andrade El Idolo has been presented during his time in AEW so far.

El Idolo debuted for AEW in the summer of 2021 and has gone through various feuds, including PAC, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin. However, it seems as if that something hasn't clicked for the former NXT Champion.

Andrade has started the #FreeElIdolo hashtag on Twitter, adding fuel to the ever-growing rumor that he is increasingly frustrated in AEW. The rumors also suggest that he wants to rejoin WWE now that the creative side of things is being run by Triple H.

During a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan spoke about Andrade El Idolo's time in AEW so far. He made a very short but concise point about his lack of air time:

“Bro they’ve underutilized him, he’s not entertaining,” said Konnan.[2:18-2:24]

His co-host Disco Inferno also spoke about Andrade being underutilized. Konnan continued to ask what he has done in AEW so far that could be considered good or memorable:

“How long has Andrade [El Idolo] been [in AEW]?" Konnan added. "In one year, tell me something he’s done that you’ve liked. [Mentions his match with Cody] Okay he’s had one good match in one year, what else?” [1:41-2:05]

Andrade El Idolo will put his AEW career on the line this Friday on Rampage

After teasing that he wants to leave All Elite Wrestling, Andrade El Idolo may get his wish. El Idolo is set to compete in an upcoming match against Preston "10" Vance on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

El Idolo originally challenged 10 to a match where if he won, he would get The Dark Order member's mask. However, it was 10 who upped the stakes by stating that if he won, Andrade would have to leave AEW forever.

The match known as "Luchas de Apuestas," which translates to "Betting Fights" in English, is a match stipulation Andrade knows very well from his career in Mexico. Currently holding a 5-1 record, he has not fought in such a match since the 82nd Anniversary show for CMLL in 2015, where he lost his mask against Atlantis.

Will 10 be unmasked? Or will Andrade El Idolo leave AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

