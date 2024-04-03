Andrade El Idolo sends a heartfelt message to his former ally after surprising AEW release

Andrade has sent a message to a recently released AEW personality. The name being discussed is Jose The Assistant.

Andrade joined AEW in 2021 and was initially managed by Jose The Assistant. However, the duo later separated, and Jose aligned himself with a faction named La Facción Ingobernable.

After losing at Worlds End pay-per-view, the former United States Champion left AEW in December 2023. He lost to Miro in his final match in the company. He then made a surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble.

AEW reportedly released several stars from the promotion yesterday. One shocking name in the release list was Jose The Assistant. Earlier today, the 34-year-old star sent a message to Jose following his release.

The WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter and appreciated their time in AEW.

"When you were my loyal friend!!! but you will always have a friend. We had a great time! you were the one who saw my backstage," he shared.

EC3 speculates why Andrade left AEW for WWE

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star gave his opinion on why the 34-year-old star left the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"If your wife (Charlotte Flair) is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see that maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high morale in the WWE locker room is because Vince (McMahon) is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you are in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet."

It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion is considering bringing Jose The Assistant to WWE.

