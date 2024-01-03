Andrade El Idolo sends a heartwarming message to AEW stars after his exit

Andrade El Idolo has bid adieu to AEW. His name, like MJF's, has also been removed from the roster page of the Jacksonville-based company. While the former NXT Champion has exited, he's bidding goodbyes to some of his friends on the roster.

Recently, he posted a goodbye message to both members of the tag team FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, but only after Harwood had a cheeky post that tagged Idolo, with the former asking why he didn't get an appreciation post for buying him tequila.

Check out the post below:

"I don’t even get a thank you for all the tequila?!" queried Dax.

Expand Tweet

Idolo responded to the banter by stating that he would be friends with the multi-time tag team champions for life after the bond they shared from their time in NXT. Andrade then thanked the duo.

"We will be friends forever from our time in NXT… We love #Tequila know you always bought the bottles. Thank you my friends!! @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR," he posted.

Check out the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Andrade's future remains uncertain as there has been no word from the wrestler on where he will perform next.

Dax Harwood of AEW's FTR and others post emotional messages to Andrade after his exit

Andrade El Idolo has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2021 and had a great run in the company. He was also part of their recent championship tournament, the Continental Classic, and lost to Eddie Kingston on the December 23 episode of Collision: Holiday Bash. He also lost his last match in AEW to Miro at Worlds End on December 30.

Since his departure, several wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster have posted emotional messages about their time together. Some of the wrestlers include Dax Harwood, Thunder Rosa, Rush, and Daniel Garcia, among others.

Wrestlers on the AEW roster bid Andrade goodbye.

AEW has had an interesting six months when it comes to their roster. A few months ago, they signed Ric Flair and Adam Copeland but also lost Jade Cargill to WWE. Tony Khan also lost the opportunity to sign up Ronda Rousey, even though she made a one-off appearance in the other wrestling promotion that Tony Khan owns - ROH.

The situation also remains uncertain about the future of MJF after he was removed from AEW's roster page following his world title loss at the hands of Samoa Joe at Worlds End. However, the word backstage is that MJF's removal from the roster page is just an elaborate storyline.

What do you think about all the exits? Tell us in the comments section below.