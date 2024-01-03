Ricky Starks, Dax Harwood, and more react after former WWE star officially confirms departure from AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently confirmed that his time with AEW has come to an end. After his last match at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, multiple All Elite stars, including Dax Harwood and Ricky Starks, have reacted to his departure on social media.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Andrade El Idolo. The former United States Champion had been a part of the AEW roster since his debut back in June 2021. Andrade was released from the Stamford-based promotion in March 2021. However, after spending more than two years in the Jacksonville-based company, it is fair to say that Andrade never met his full potential.

The Mexican star was barely a part of any notable programs and stories going on in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, Andrade's contract with AEW has expired, and he is on his way out of the company. He also confirmed his departure through a long message on his social media handles, thanking Tony Khan and company.

Amid the confirmation, fans have expressed their feelings regarding his departure, with many speculating Andrade will make his return to WWE. Moreover, multiple All Elite stars also reacted to the former United States Champion's exit.

A number of AEW stars, such as Dax Harwood, Ricky Starks, Thunder Rosa, Daniel Garcia, Darius Martin, and Rush, reacted to Andrade's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion on different social media handles.

When did the former WWE United States Champion last wrestle in AEW?

Prior to his eventual departure from the Jacksonville-based company, Andrade El Idolo competed in the AEW Continental Classic tournament and ended his run with 9 points. Moreover, he was also involved in a feud with Miro, formerly known as Rusev, which culminated at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

The story revolved around Miro's real-life wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, who was managing Andrade. However, The Redeemer eventually defeated Andrade with the help of his wife.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE United States Champion.

