Andrade El Idolo shares honest feelings about Ric Flair match - "I’m scared if something happened, what do I say to my wife?"

Andrade El Idolo had the honor of being Ric Flair's tag team partner for his final match in July 2022. The AEW star recently admitted that he was concerned about his father-in-law's health during the contest.

El Idolo and Flair teamed up to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31, 2022, in a tag team match. The high-profile bout was billed as The Nature Boy's final wrestling match.

The pay-per-view featured wrestlers from all over the world, with stars from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, GCW, and Progress competing in different matches. Flair and Andrade picked up the victory over the heel duo in the show's main event.

Speaking to Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Andrade mentioned that he was worried about Ric Flair's safety during the bout as he was answerable to his wife and The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

“It was hard, hard work. Not hard work it’s more of a responsibility. When talking with my wife, we talk about ‘Hey you’ll have a match with my dad.’ First thing I think is, ‘Oh, this is great. I have or I had a match with Ric Flair, his last match’ I do it, pure respect (...) Another part in my mind, another side, like you don’t know what’s going to happen. He’s 74, 75, I was a little scared. I said, ‘I hope everything’s fine, I hope everything’s fine, I hope for a good match, I hope everything’s fine.’ I’m 33 years old, he’s double almost, it’s not easy for me."

The former United States Champion added that despite the concerns, the contest went according to plan.

"I’m young, for him — I’m scared if something happened, what do I say to my wife? I feel bad — So after that, the match was fine, everybody was happy, everything was good, I’m so happy, the fans were happy, many friends were happy, my wife was happy, [Ric] was fine, we did it.” [21:12 - 23:00]

Andrade El Idolo had to wake Ric Flair up during the match

Wrestling at the age of 74 comes with its drawbacks. But The Nature Boy took the brave step of lacing up his boots one more time to entertain fans worldwide.

This all came back to haunt Ric Flair during his last match, as he admitted to comedian Theo Von that he actually fell asleep twice during the contest.

Ric Flair said that someone woke him up the first time by shouting at him, while Andrade had to wake him up the second time, fearing that The Nature Boy wouldn't be able to continue.

