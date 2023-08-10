"I actually fell asleep" - WWE legend Ric Flair details what happened in his last match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently opened up about what happened in his last match.

The Nature Boy announced his retirement from in-ring competition several times over the past few decades. However, he continuously returned. Last year, the 74-year-old competed in what was announced as his final match. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair has had some major health issues in the past few years. Hence, many feared something could happen to him during the match. In a recent interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, the WWE Hall of Famer detailed what happened in his final bout. He stated that he was in better shape than he was in 2008. Nevertheless, he was dehydrated.

"I got out there and I felt great and all that and then I realized the anxiety and I made the mistake of saying to one of the guys, 'I don't feel good.' Of course now they think I'm having a heart attack or... I got light-headed. I actually fell asleep on the apron. I'm standing. [Really?] Oh, yeah. And the guy had to go, 'Ric! Ric!' And I woke up and I got back in and then I did something else and I'm laying there and at the end, Manny, my son-in-law, is going, 'you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir,'" he said.

The Nature Boy added:

"He was handing me the brass knucks to hit Jarrett with, right? So, he put the brass knucks in my hand, 'you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.' Boom. But I whacked myself way too early. And then because everybody was panicking, to end it right, I faked like I was having a heart attack just going, 'ughh.' Just because I wanted everybody, 'slow down motherf**kers, we can do this. I mean I can make it. Just listen to me.'" [1:57:46 - 1:59:02]

The WWE legend wanted his last match to be better

Ric Flair's final match received a lot of criticism from fans and other legends. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy stated in his interview with This Past Weekend that he wanted the bout "to be better."

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that some spots were scrapped from the match.

"First of all, I appreciate they were scared to death I was gonna die, okay. But I wanted the match to be better because we'd rehearsed it to be a 20-minute unbelievable. They were supposed to suplex me off the top rope and all kinds of sh*t. But anyway, that's what makes you wanna do it again because I got in such good shape," he explained.

