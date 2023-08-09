WWE legend Ric Flair asks forgiveness from Gwen Worthen; tells her story for the first time ever

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently apologized to a woman named Gwen Worthen.

After getting in trouble trying to buy liquor while underage, Flair was sent by his parents to a private school, Wayland Academy, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. There he made several rich friends who once asked him to go with them to Florida for spring break. The Nature Boy met a girl who worked at Arby's during his trip. While everything initially went smoothly, the story later took an unexpected turn.

During an interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Flair told the story for the first time.

"This is a great story. I've never told it before. (...) I got picked up by these college girls. I went right in. So, my first night there I'm in Arby's, right, with my friend and this chick was working in Arby's and she goes, I was wearing a Wisconsin leather jacket and like no shirt like trying to be cool. And she goes, 'where do you go to school?' I said, 'University of Wisconsin.' She said, 'cool!' She said, 'you wanna have drinks afterwards?' I said, 'what time do you get off?' She said, '10 o'clock.' And I ended up staying with her and her mom. On top of... [on top of which one?] On top of them both [laughs]," he said. [26:14 - 28:10]

The WWE Hall of Famer further added:

"But I ended up inviting her to prom and all, not even thinking, and so I get a letter from her at school and she said, 'my mom is flying me to Madison, are you going to pick me up and take me to the prom?' And I had a girlfriend in high school. [Laughs] Boy that was bad. So I did have to explain, I said, 'I made a mistake...so.' Gwen Worthen was her name. Gwen, where are you now? Forgive me. [She didn't fly in?] She did fly in, yeah. [Then you told your girlfriend you couldn't take her?] Yeah." [28:23 - 29:01]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed his secret to enhancing his performance in bed at 74. Check it out here.

Another WWE legend invited two girls to his prom

Ric Flair was not the only WWE legend who had girl trouble heading into his prom. In his book, The Rock revealed that he asked two girls to his prom.

The WWE legend was dating two girls at the same time. When he made the mistake of inviting both girls to his prom, he had to tell one of them the other was his cousin.

"I told Tina that my cousin was flying in from Hawaii and I felt obligated to show her a good time. 'She's going to be my date, and I hope you don't mind,' I said. She didn't, of course. Tina, like Maria, had a big heart. She was a good person. 'Ohhhhh... your cousin,' Tina said. 'Isn't that sweet,'" The Rock wrote. "Believe it or not, I pulled it off. Maria-my 'cousin'- went to the prom as my date, and Tina-my girlfriend-went with a bunch of our friends. The night unfolded like one of those screwball romantic comedies, with me running back and forth between two tables, always trying to stay one step ahead of the two girls," he added.

Find out what happened to The Rock when the two girls found out the truth here.

Please credit This Past Weekend and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here