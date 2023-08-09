"It takes 25 years off" - WWE legend Ric Flair reveals secret to enhancing performance in bed at 74

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed his secret to keeping his intimate life at its best at 74.

The Nature Boy has been married several times over the past 50 years. At 74, he is currently in a relationship with Wendy Barlow. Flair's current partner is reportedly 11 years younger than him. Although they announced their separation about a year ago, they seemingly reconciled as they attended several events together over the past few months.

During a recent episode of the This Past Weekend podcast, the host Theo Von disclosed to Flair that he takes pills to enhance his performance in bed. The WWE Hall of Famer then revealed a secret about his intimate life, stating that he takes shots in his private parts.

"Hey, three blocks from here is the illumination clinic, right? I get four shots a week there brother [laughs]. [Really?] I'll take you with me after the interview [laughs]. [They shoot you up?] Oh yeah, it's amazing what you can do to yourself these days if you got the money. [Where they shoot you, right in your we*ner?] Yeah, right there. It takes 25 years off it [laughs]," he said. [12:29 - 12:49]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wanted to get intimate with Madonna

The Nature Boy has confessed to getting intimate with many women during his life. However, he never fulfilled his dream of getting in bed with Madonna.

During his interview with This Past Weekend podcast, Flair recalled scolding the Queen of Pop's ex-boyfriend Dennis Rodman for cheating on her, telling him he would walk on fire to get in her bed.

"[Did you ever get to meet Madonna?] No, but Dennis Rodman did. Dennis is my man. How in the hell do you cheat on Madonna for Carmen Electra? I go, I mean I said, 'Dennis, do you realize that I would walk on fire to lay on top of that b*tch. And you caught her...' I think Madonna is incredible," he said.

