"How in the hell do you cheat on Madonna?" - WWE legend recalls interesting story from his past

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently recalled having an honest conversation with Madonna's ex-boyfriend, Dennis Rodman, after he cheated on her.

In 1993, Madonna had a romance with former top NBA player Dennis Rodman. However, their relationship ended shortly after Rodman reportedly cheated on the Queen of Pop with Carmen Electra, who he later married.

During a recent interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Ric Flair denied ever meeting Madonna. However, he recalled scolding Rodman after the latter cheated on the music legend. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he told Madonna's ex-boyfriend that he would walk on fire to get intimate with her.

"[Did you ever get to meet Madonna?] No, but Dennis Rodman did. Dennis is my man. How in the hell do you cheat on Madonna for Carmen Electra? I go, I mean I said, 'Dennis, do you realize that I would walk on fire to lay on top of that b*tch. And you caught her...' I think Madonna is incredible," he said. [2:02:13 - 2:02:37]

WWE legend Ric Flair told another story about tennis legend Chris Evert

While Ric Flair did not get the chance to meet Madonna in person, he found himself within inches of another woman he adored, tennis legend Chris Evert, on a plane.

However, Flair preferred not to approach the six-time US Open winner, as he revealed in the same interview.

"I'll tell you, I adore Chris Evert, right? So I'm flying to Japan and I'm sitting this far from Chris Evert. She's wearing a yellow Polo shirt, right? Gold Rolex. This is in the 80s, smoking hot, right? And I mean, not a word. You know, I'm not gonna go over and shoot myself and die, right? [She didn't give you a sign?] Nothing. Zero. ZERO. Double 0s. But I flew back with Ivan Lendl and he wouldn't stop talking," he said. [2:04:34 - 2:05:12]

