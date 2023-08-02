WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message to Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, by sharing a video from two decades ago.

The Nature Boy and The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment went head to head for the first time ever on the July 29, 2002, episode of Monday Night RAW.

The contest's closing moments saw Flair using his Figure Four submission maneuver and several chops on his opponent's chest to gain momentum. However, The Great One performed a massive kip up to tremendous crowd reception and hit his Rock Bottom finisher on the Hall of Famer for the win.

After the bout, Dwayne Johnson walked up to Ric Flair and paid respect by offering a handshake. The 16-time World Champion hugged him and raised his hand as a sign of admiration.

Precisely after 21 years, Flair took to social media and recollected a memory of this match to share that The Rock has always treated him with respect.

"Love You Rock!!! You Always Treated Me With So Much Respect! WOOOOO! [TheRock]," The Nature Boy wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Roman Reigns reacted to the potential return of The Rock to WWE

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns believes he is in "GOD Mode" and no one can touch him, including The Brahma Bull.

The Tribal Chief has smashed the likes of legends such as Goldberg, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and others who tried to dethrone him for the title. For the past two years, there have been heavy speculations about Dwayne Johnson's WWE return to humble Reigns.

While speaking on ESPN's First Take, the champion once in for all cleared the air about The Rock's return to dethrone him.

He said:

"[Is there anybody you think can take this from you? I mean, what if The Rock decides to return and goes up against you? That could be a possibility. Is there anybody that you can foresee taking all of this from you one day?] We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere."

Check out the full interview below:

Currently, Reigns is set to take on his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match-up for the Undisputed Universal title. The champion has also put his Tribal Chief position on the line against one-half of The Usos at SummerSlam 2023.

Only time would tell if Jey Uso dethrones Roman Reigns from his position at the table and title.

What did you think of Ric Flair's message to Dwayne Johnson? Sound off in the comments section below.

