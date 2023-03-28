Andrade reacts to his wife Charlotte Flair's amazing physique ahead of WrestleMania 39

AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to heap praise on his wife Charlotte Flair's physique ahead of her title match at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. In preparation for The Showcase of the Immortals, Charlotte posted an impressive video of herself working out in a gym.

The power couple married in May 2022. The Queen is set to square off against the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Rhea Ripley. Her husband, on the other hand, has been missing from AEW television for seven months after he suffered a pectoral injury. Despite working for rival companies, the couple has remained strong and continues to support each other.

Their latest interaction on Twitter is an example of this.

"#Mamacita look amazing!!" the La Faccion Ingobernable leader wrote in reply to Flair's video.

Andrade's exact return date is unclear. The AEW star will undoubtedly be wishing to be back to full health as soon as possible, hitting the gym alongside his wife.

Andrade has had a checkered run in AEW

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Andrade's AEW debut in 2021, it can be argued that the former NXT Champion has struggled to find his footing outside of WWE.

He is yet to win a title in the promotion and his momentum has seemingly dwindled in Tony Khan's company. He has even gone as far as to tease exiting the promotion due to frustrations.

His off-screen heat with other talents is definitely not helping his case. Contradicting his tranquilo persona, he and Sammy Guevara engaged in a bitter backstage exchange. The conflict led to Tony Khan suspending the former United States Champion and writing him off TV.

El Idolo has stated that he signed a three-year contract with AEW, theoretically opening him up to new opportunities next year. Given the way things have turned out for him in the Jacksonville promotion, perhaps he would be better off reuniting with his wife in WWE.

