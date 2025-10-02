Andrade reveals he has a hit list following shocking attack on Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Oct 02, 2025 18:35 GMT
Andrade attacked Kenny Omega on Dynamite [Image via AEW on TV's X]

On AEW Dynamite, Andrade returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and took out Kenny Omega. Now, El Idolo has revealed that he has a hit list.

Last night, All Elite Wrestling celebrated the six-year anniversary of its flagship show, Dynamite. Tony Khan went all out to mark the occasion with a memorable video package looking back on the six-year journey, along with a stacked card featuring high-quality matches. One of those bouts was a blockbuster trios match between Brodido and Kenny Omega, taking on Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks. However, what happened in the aftermath of that bout left the wrestling world in shock, as recently released WWE star Andrade returned to AEW and attacked Kenny Omega. Now, El Idolo has revealed that he has a hit list.

Taking to X, the 35-year-old shared an image with a check mark next to Omega's name at the top, indicating that he has dealt with him as seen on Dynamite. Below Omega's name were other names covered in black link, potentially the names of other stars he wants to target, which will likely be revealed once he takes them out.

"Kenny ( first)," wrote Andrade
Andrade breaks interesting record following return to AEW

There has been a lot of talent shift between AEW and WWE over the years. However, with his recent return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Andrade has set a new record in this area. The former NXT champion became the first-ever wrestler to switch between both companies two times. First El Idolo joined WWE in 2015 and stayed until 2021 before moving to All Elite Wrestling. He then left Tony Khan's promotion in 2024 and returned to the Stamford-based company, where he remained for a year. He is now back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While Andrade's "record" is not exactly flattering, he remains one of the most talented wrestlers worldwide, and it will be interesting to see if his current run with AEW proves successful.

