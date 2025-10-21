Andrade’s in-ring return announced amid ongoing legal issues with WWE

Andrade has been the epicenter of controversy since making his return to All Elite Wrestling. While the former WWE star made an appearance on AEW Dynamite's 6th anniversary by attacking Kenny Omega, he has been absent from the promotion since then. It was reported that El Idolo was pulled out of action due to a non-compete clause by WWE.However, despite all that matters, the former United States Champion is set to make his return to the ring. Some reports suggested earlier that the Latino star breached WWE's 90-day non-compete clause. Therefore, WWE might put him out of action from professional wrestling for a year. As a result, AEW also avoids mentioning him on their shows.But according to PWInsider, the 35-year-old is advertised for Big Time Wrestling's show on November 1 in Augusta, Maine. The promotion is advertising it as the debut of El Idolo in their company, and he will battle Donovan Dijak at the show.Apart from Andrade, the promotion is also advertising Kurt Angle and Matt Riddle to be on their November 1 show.Andrade recently sent a cryptic message amid AEW absenceAndrade's absence has sparked widespread criticism of him among the pro-wrestling enthusiasts. People believe that it was a massive mistake on his part to breach his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. Amid all this controversy, El Idolo shared a rare message with his fans on social media.Taking to X, the former WWE star expressed gratitude to god for one more day in his life. This post has been making rounds on the internet as his fans are expressing their support for the 35-year-old during these hard times.&quot;Thank you God for one more Day🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,&quot; wrote Andrade on XCheck out his X post below:With the recent development around El Idolo's professional wrestling career, it can be said that things might be taking a positive turn. But still, only time will tell when he will make his return to All Elite Wrestling down the line.