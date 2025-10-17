AEW gives major instructions to commentary team about Andrade after recent WWE controversy - Reports

Andrade has once again become the epicenter of controversies in the world of pro-wrestling following his AEW return. El Idolo made his return to AEW, a few weeks after leaving WWE all of a sudden. It was reported that he had breached his 90-day non-compete clause, and therefore, he could be kept out of action by WWE for a year. Now, another report has emerged that reveals the actions taken by AEW in this case, moving forward.

Tony Khan and his promotion are already facing a lot of criticism from the wrestling fans for overlooking such a major legal detail before bringing back El Idolo. Andrade has been absent from the company since his first appearance on the AEW Dynamite 6th anniversary episode. The company has not majorly mentioned his name on the show, and it seems like this will continue.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AEW commentary team is instructed to avoid any sort of mention of El Idolo on the shows. Besides, the broadcast team is not even allowed to discuss his return and his attack on Kenny Omega.

The controversy around Andrade is taking a new turn every single day. With that said, only time will tell what will happen to El Idolo's wrestling career from here on.

Tony Khan breaks his silence over Andrade's controversy

Andrade's controversy has created a huge problem for Tony Khan, who recently signed the former WWE star. Amid the ongoing non-compete clause saga between the Mexican star and WWE, the AEW President broke his silence on the matter.

Tony Khan was present at the recent WrestleDream media call, where Sports Illustrated asked him about his stance on Andrade. Without saying much about the controversy, Khan praised El Idolo's talent.

"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

He expressed his belief that the former WWE star is incredible in the ring and said he’s eager to see what lies ahead for him and AEW in the future.

