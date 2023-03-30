Andrade sends a heartwarming message to his wife Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 39

Ahead of her major title match at this year's WrestleMania 39, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair received some words of encouragement from her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen is set to defend her title against Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. The last time these two women wrestled in a one-on-one match was a couple of years ago at WrestleMania 36 when Flair dethroned Ripley to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair chose to wrestle The Nightmare after winning the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. The roles have been reversed this year as Ripley won the Women's Rumble match and chose to settle her scores against Flair.

Ahead of the match, Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, took to Twitter to share some positive words for the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

He mentioned that he was proud of her and wanted to help her realize that she is a hard worker and is always working towards being the absolute best wrestler in the women's division.

"I’m proud of you wife!!! @MsCharlotteWWE I know how hard you work and every day you wake up hungry to be the best. This week is a great day for you of many days to come in your life. I love you very much as on bad days as on good days. Róbate el show #mami," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Charlotte Flair namedropped several former WWE Superstars during her recent promo on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, The Queen had a message for her WrestleMania opponent. Flair mentioned that she does not fear Ripley but rather respects her.

She also claimed that she respected every opponent she faced, including the WWE Hall of Famers, the Bella Twins, and current IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné.

"Rhea Ripley, I don't fear you. I respect you. The only thing that I fear is my own potential. I respected Nikki and Brie. I respected Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Trish, Ronda, Asuka, Nattie. I respected all of them," Charlotte Flair said. [00:55 - 01:20]

The SmackDown Women's title match is rumored to be the main event on night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Charlotte Flair can retain her title on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

