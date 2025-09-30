Andrade sends a message to major AEW star after WWE exit

The former WWE United States Champion, Andrade sent a message to an AEW star following his recent departure. The stars were stablemates during their time in All Elite Wrestling as well.Andrade El Idolo has a message for the AEW star, Rush. Andrade and Rush were a part of the LFI faction during their time in Tony Khan's promotion a few years back. Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Andrade returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble 2024. However, his second run was short-lived as he recently announced his departure from the company.There have been rumors of Andrade El Idolo's potential return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he is a free agent now. Meanwhile, El Idolo sent a heartfelt message to his former stablemate, Rush, on the occasion of his Birthday. The message on X was sent in Spanish, which translates to the following:&quot;Happy birthday, bro! A hug always @rushtoroblanco.&quot;The above message by Andrade to Rush has fueled the speculations of their reunion in Tony Khan's promotion after years.WWE veteran on a possible factor for Andrade's exitThe WWE veteran and former head writer, Vince Russo believes that Andrade's divorce from Charlotte Flair could be a factor in his exit from the company. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Russo claimed that Andrade and Charlotte in the same company after divorce would've been uncomfortable:&quot;I am not the kind of guy that tries to find this stuff out because I don't care. But I am sure that you know, him and Charlotte [Flair] being divorced and working for the same company, that could be you know, uncomfortable. Then I hear he was ghosting them for a while or something like that... He probably wasn't satisfied with the way he was being used.&quot;Nevertheless, there are a lot of rumors and speculations regarding Andrade El Idolo following his WWE exit. Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for him.