Andrade sends a message to major AEW star after WWE exit

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 30, 2025 09:52 GMT
WWE Andrade
Andrade's message to AEW star (Source-Andrade on X and allelitewrestling.com)

The former WWE United States Champion, Andrade sent a message to an AEW star following his recent departure. The stars were stablemates during their time in All Elite Wrestling as well.

Andrade El Idolo has a message for the AEW star, Rush. Andrade and Rush were a part of the LFI faction during their time in Tony Khan's promotion a few years back. Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Andrade returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble 2024. However, his second run was short-lived as he recently announced his departure from the company.

There have been rumors of Andrade El Idolo's potential return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he is a free agent now. Meanwhile, El Idolo sent a heartfelt message to his former stablemate, Rush, on the occasion of his Birthday. The message on X was sent in Spanish, which translates to the following:

"Happy birthday, bro! A hug always @rushtoroblanco."

The above message by Andrade to Rush has fueled the speculations of their reunion in Tony Khan's promotion after years.

WWE veteran on a possible factor for Andrade's exit

The WWE veteran and former head writer, Vince Russo believes that Andrade's divorce from Charlotte Flair could be a factor in his exit from the company. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Russo claimed that Andrade and Charlotte in the same company after divorce would've been uncomfortable:

"I am not the kind of guy that tries to find this stuff out because I don't care. But I am sure that you know, him and Charlotte [Flair] being divorced and working for the same company, that could be you know, uncomfortable. Then I hear he was ghosting them for a while or something like that... He probably wasn't satisfied with the way he was being used."

Nevertheless, there are a lot of rumors and speculations regarding Andrade El Idolo following his WWE exit. Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for him.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
