Andrade sends a rare message amid uncertain AEW future

Due to recent developments, Andrade's immediate future in AEW seems at risk. Amidst the uncertainty, the Mexican star has shared an intriguing message.Following a controversial exit from WWE last month, Andrade rejoined AEW earlier this month, returning at the six-year anniversary episode of Dynamite and attacking Kenny Omega. Fans of the star were excited to see him back in Jacksonville and were eager to see what he does next. However, the Mexican star has since disappeared from All Elite Wrestling TV, and recent reports suggest that it is because he broke a non-compete clause that WWE had placed on him, which could result in a one-year ban. Now, Andrade, amid all the jeopardy, has sent a message online.The Mexican star took to X and shared a message thanking God for one more day in his life, in a way implying that he is staying strong amid all the uncertainty regarding his AEW future. &quot;Thank you God for one more Day🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,&quot; wrote Andrade on X“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdoloLINKThank you God for one more Day🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Andrade has an AEW hit list Following his attack on Kenny Omega and the shocking alliance with the Don Callis Family on Dynamite, Andrade revealed online that there are more names he intends to go after in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 35-year-old had taken to X to share an image containing a check across Kenny Omega's name, indicating that he had dealt with him. However, below Omega's name were other names that were blurred out using black ink.Check out his post on X below:As of today, Andrade appears to be entangled in a legal dispute with WWE, and a return to All Elite Wrestling TV for El Idolo doesn't seem imminent. That said, it’s likely that when he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he will reclaim his spot among the Don Callis Family members and reignite his feud with Kenny Omega.