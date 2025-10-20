Andrade sends a rare message amid uncertain AEW future

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:23 GMT
Andrade returned to AEW on the six year anniversary edition of Dynamite [Image via Andrade
Andrade returned to AEW on the six year anniversary edition of Dynamite [Image via Andrade's X]

Due to recent developments, Andrade's immediate future in AEW seems at risk. Amidst the uncertainty, the Mexican star has shared an intriguing message.

Ad

Following a controversial exit from WWE last month, Andrade rejoined AEW earlier this month, returning at the six-year anniversary episode of Dynamite and attacking Kenny Omega. Fans of the star were excited to see him back in Jacksonville and were eager to see what he does next. However, the Mexican star has since disappeared from All Elite Wrestling TV, and recent reports suggest that it is because he broke a non-compete clause that WWE had placed on him, which could result in a one-year ban. Now, Andrade, amid all the jeopardy, has sent a message online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mexican star took to X and shared a message thanking God for one more day in his life, in a way implying that he is staying strong amid all the uncertainty regarding his AEW future.

"Thank you God for one more Day🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," wrote Andrade on X

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Andrade has an AEW hit list

Following his attack on Kenny Omega and the shocking alliance with the Don Callis Family on Dynamite, Andrade revealed online that there are more names he intends to go after in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 35-year-old had taken to X to share an image containing a check across Kenny Omega's name, indicating that he had dealt with him. However, below Omega's name were other names that were blurred out using black ink.

Ad

Check out his post on X below:

As of today, Andrade appears to be entangled in a legal dispute with WWE, and a return to All Elite Wrestling TV for El Idolo doesn't seem imminent. That said, it’s likely that when he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he will reclaim his spot among the Don Callis Family members and reignite his feud with Kenny Omega.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications