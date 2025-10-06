Andrade shares message to his critics following major title win outside AEW

Andrade has been gaining momentum since returning to AEW and recently marked it with a major title win outside the promotion. Now, the star has shared a message seemingly aimed at his critics.The AEW universe was in for a surprise on the six-year anniversary of Dynamite last Wednesday, as Andrade made his shocking return to the promotion to attack Kenny Omega. El Idolo then aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. The 35-year-old followed up by winning the Crash Heavyweight Championship from DMT Azul, marking his first singles title in a few years. Amid his highs, El Idolo has also been subject to criticism, primarily due to the reported reasons behind his departure from WWE. Now, following his title win, Andrade appears to have referred to his critics.Taking to Instagram, Andrade shared a carousel of images enjoying his time at a beach resort in Florida with an intriguing message seemingly aimed at his critics.&quot;THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO,&quot; wrote Andrade on IGCheck out his post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDon Callis explains why Andrade has joined him in AEWAndrade's decision to side with Don Callis soon after his return was a turn of events that came as a surprise to many. However, the veteran manager recently explained why he added El Idolo to his group.In a post on X, Callis said that Andrade is with his group because they both dislike Kenny Omega, besides him being a super athlete.&quot;ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND,&quot; wrote Callis on XIt remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for Andrade as part of AEW's most dominant villainous faction.