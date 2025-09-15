Why did Andrade get fired by WWE? Reason explained

Andrade is no longer with WWE after seemingly months of tension that culminated in his quiet exit. According to multiple reports that have surfaced over the past few days, there are several reasons that contributed to Andrade's release from his contract, which does make sense, considering how major and rare the decision is.

The news of the release was broken by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, and subsequent reports have been corroborative, and not contrarian.

Per BodySlam, the former United States Champion effectively ghosted the company, skipping house show appearances on WWE's European Tour and creative meetings over the past several weeks. In fact, he was originally scheduled to team with Rey Fenix to challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris last month, and perhaps, even win the titles.

In hindsight, El Idolo was notably not present on SmackDown this week, despite Rey Fenix challenging Sami Zayn for the United States Championship in an open challenge. Given how talented Fenix is, a singles title shot didn't raise eyebrows, but it does put that ostensibly minor decision in a new light with these latest shocking developments.

Behind the scenes, insiders point to long-standing creative frustrations as a major factor, which was also an obvious part of why he chose to leave All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE last year. Andrade has voiced dissatisfaction with his booking before, and this time he is said to have walked away rather than continue negotiating over storylines he felt were going nowhere. By walking away, we mean ghosting, not quitting of his own volition.

There are also reports of at least one WWE Wellness Policy violation. It is unclear whether that violation directly triggered his departure or simply added to the strain between the performer and management. WWE has not issued an official statement, and Andrade has not commented publicly. Instead, his quiet move to the "Archive" section on WWE's website prompted investigation by insiders and led to some context on his recent absence from WWE TV.

With neither side offering confirmation or context, speculation continued about whether this was a mutual parting or a disciplinary release, until Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated reported that it was not a mutual decision, and most certainly disciplinary. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, the former NXT Champion was sent home from the site of SmackDown. Whether the course of events that played out was a deliberate risk on Andrade's part is, of course, debatable.

Another reason that has been speculated upon in this regard is Andrade's divorce from WWE icon Charlotte Flair last year, shortly after his WWE return. To be clear, this is in no way an insinuation regarding any bad blood or politics leading to the Mexican's frustrations or departure, but just an acknowledgment of the fact that with Charlotte and Andrade no longer together, a major part of what may have prompted his WWE return last year simply didn't exist anymore.

For now, the key facts remain: Andrade missed multiple dates, creative plans were scrapped, and he is no longer an active member of the WWE roster. The combination of creative disagreements and a possible policy breach appears to have brought his run with the company to an end.

What could be next for Andrade?

With the recent factionalisation of the North American professional wrestling scene, it appears that Andrade unfortunately doesn't have many choices to compete at a high level anywhere on the continent, despite his talent and pedigree. AAA is now owned by WWE, while TNA is a partner promotion. Meanwhile, he is unlikely to return to AEW/ROH, which, by extension, could apply to CMLL too, unless bridges are mended.

That is indeed a shame, for CMLL is a promotion that could realistically push him as one of, if not the top guy, in the company. Nevertheless, that possibility cannot be ruled out. A run in Japan is not just possible, but could do wonders for the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion's career. And lest there are any doubts, El Idolo is not just capable of rejuvenating his own career with a run in Japan, but may, in fact, help revitalise the fledgling scene in Japan too.

