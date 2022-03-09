Anna Jay talks about her migraine before New Year's Smash 2021

Anna Jay recently spoke about how she was not feeling well before even participating in the tag team street fight on the December 2021 edition of AEW New Year's Smash.

The Queen Slayer teamed up with Brazilian star Tay Conti to defeat Penelope Ford and The Bunny in a match where Bunny was bleeding profusely.

During an interview with SEScoops, the Dark Order member revealed she was suffering from a migraine going into the street fight. The AEW star said it was weird because she didn't know where to focus. The 23-year old wrestler overcame the physical problems by being mentally alert.

"I don’t know if I’ve said this before but I actually had a super bad migraine that day before the match and I did not feel good at all. So it was hard for me to really focus on worrying about things if that makes sense so it was kind of like a crazy day but yeah, I would say just mentally, just knowing what I was about to do." [from 5:56 - 6:14]

You can check out her interview here:

Anna Jay scores a victory on AEW Dark

Anna Jay, being accompanied by Negative One (Brodie Lee's son), went out to assist her best friend Tay Conti towards the closing moments of the TBS Championship match at AEW Revolution. However, she failed to capitalize as Cargill executed the Jaded powerbomb to retain the title.

Later in the week, the Dark Order member went up against Marina Tucker on the March 8 edition of AEW Dark. She quickly dismissed her opponent by applying the Queen Slayer submission move to Tucker.

The Queen Slayer has had an impressive run of late. If this keeps up, she might get another shot at TBS or even the AEW Women's Championship.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh