Another AEW star pays homage to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has garnered the attention of wrestling fans and veterans from the industry. At AEW Full Gear, Vickie Guerrero was spotted wearing her signature 'I'm your Mami' t-shirt. Recently, Renee Paquette was photographed wearing the same merchandise.

A couple of months ago, Ripley commenced a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to convince the latter to join The Judgment Day. At Clash at the Castle, the young Mysterio turned on Edge and his father. He announced his allegiance to The Nightmare's faction a few days later.

The complex nature of Ripley and Dominik's relationship garnered mixed reactions from veterans and fans. While on her quest to lure the second-generation star, the 26-year-old mocked Eddie Guerrero and donned his iconic t-shirt.

On an edition of RAW, Dominik referred to Rhea Ripley as 'mami' to which the latter cited that he 'gets what he wants.'

Rhea Ripley to reportedly be pushed for another title run next year

Rhea Ripley was set to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank this year. However, due to a brain injury, The Eradicator was out of in-ring action.

Upon her return, she joined forces with Edge and Damian Priest. Since then, she has been an integral member of the faction, while WWE announcer Michael Cole is seemingly not a fan of her 'witchy' ways.

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Ripley bumped into The EST of WWE, and the two had a stare-down for a couple of minutes. Thus, citing that the Australian star is still vying for another title run.

Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the two women would potentially face off at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Superstar took the wrestling world by storm a few weeks ago when she slammed Luke Gallows during The Judgment Day's match against AJ Styles and The O.C.

