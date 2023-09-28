"Another game changer?", "This is a now or never" – Fans convinced 11-time WWE world champion is debuting at AEW WrestleDream

The rumors of a former 11-time WWE champion's AEW arrival are spreading all over social media as we get close to the company's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream. And according to fan reactions online, they are more than ready to welcome a potential 'game changer' to Tony Khan's promotion.

The name in question is none other than the Rated-R Superstar, Edge, whose contract with World Wrestling Entertainment is reportedly set to expire on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The former World Champion is rumored to appear at AEW WrestleDream, taking place on Sunday, October 1st.

Edge coming to AEW will no doubt be the biggest signing in the company's short history, even bigger than CM Punk's debut.

The fans are convinced that the Rated-R Superstar is AEW bound and gave their reactions on Twitter.

"This is a now or never. My gut says he shows up."

Bill Apter believes Edge will not sign with AEW after his WWE contract expires

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Edge might not jump ship to AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar competed in his last match on the August 18 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Sheamus in a hard-hitting bout. Since then, there's been a lot of speculation about Edge's future.

According to recent rumors, Edge is closer than ever to inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling, however, Bill Apter doesn't think that the veteran will join the company.

"To me, I think Edge will stay loyal to WWE. That's just my feeling," said Bill Apter. [29:49 - 29:55]

