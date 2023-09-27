"Edge will stay loyal to WWE" - Wrestling veteran doesn't think Rated-R Superstar would join AEW (Exclusive)

Contrary to recent rumors, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Edge might not take his talents to AEW out of his loyalty to WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar's last WWE match went down on the August 18 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Sheamus in a clash for the ages. Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about Edge's contract expiring by the end of September, following which he would leave the company for AEW.

As per recent rumors, he's closer than ever to inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, Bill Apter doesn't think the veteran joining Tony Khan's promotion would become a reality. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he doesn't see the Hall of Famer join AEW due to his loyalty to WWE.

"To me, I think Edge will stay loyal to WWE. That's just my feeling," said Bill Apter. [29:49 - 29:55]

Check out the full episode below:

Grayson Waller wants a rematch with Edge in WWE

Waller might have fallen short against The Rated-R Superstar on his main roster debut, but he intends to have another match with the legend.

In a recent interview, Grayson Waller claimed he was working hurt during his bout with the former WWE Champion and, as such, wanted to take him on again.

"That was a huge match. Main event, Madison Square Garden, my [main roster] debut, all those big things. Also my first match back from a broken leg. So, you know, he's going against a 70 percent Grayson Waller. Everyone saw what I could do at 70 percent. I really wanna get back in there with him when I'm a hundred percent and get in there when I'm at my best, when I'm ready to go," said Waller.

Expand Tweet

Considering Edge seems to be on his way out of WWE, it remains to be seen if Waller's desire to have a rematch materializes anytime soon.

Do you see the WWE Hall of Famer join AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.