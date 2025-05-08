"Another one to Mercedes hit list," "She's gonna be benched like Kamille" - Fans erupt following reports of 32-year-old star signing with AEW over WWE

Reports have just come in regarding a major free agent signing with AEW despite also having interest from WWE. Fans have reacted to the news, with many claiming she could meet the same fate as Kamille.

The Brickhouse used to be affiliated with Mercedes Moné a few months back. However, things did not quite take off following their partnership, and the former was completely written off on-screen. She has not been seen on AEW TV since.

It was reported by Fightful Select during AEW Dynamite earlier tonight that Thekla has already signed a deal with the company. This comes following initial reports following her exit from Stardom, and WWE also taking an interest in her. She is coming off an impressive run in Stardom.

Fans have reacted to the news. Some weren't moved by the news, as they felt that she may be put in a feud or partnership with Mercedes Moné and end up like Kamille eventually.

Others were excited for her arrival, with one even claiming that she could be Mariah May's replacement should she decide to jump ship to WWE.

Thekla has hinted at wanting to face Mercedes Moné in AEW

Last month, while speaking to Pro-Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla talked about The CEO and seeing her at Wrestle Dynasty in January. She brought up how Moné was a triple crown champion, and how she wanted to take a burden off her shoulders and step in the ring with her.

Mercedes seems to be aware of this, and her possible arrival to the company. She hinted at this by posting the former Stardom star in one of her recent Instagram Stories.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.” [H/T- PWI Online]

Should Thekla officially debut for AEW, the two could cross paths at one point. It remains to be seen whether this will be a feud or a potential partnership between the two. But regardless what this will be, the 32-year-old's arrival will surely shake up the division.

